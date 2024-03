DALLAS — Bradford Cos. has purchased Bent Tree Green, a 139,069-square-foot office building in North Dallas with plans to invest about $9.6 million in capital improvements. Bent Tree Green is a three-story building that overlooks the 190-acre country club of the same name. Bradford plans to add a fitness center, outdoor tenant lounge, putting green and speculative suites to the property. JLL represented the seller, Silver Star Properties, in the transaction.