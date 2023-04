GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated a 10,130-square-foot industrial lease at Trinity West Business Park in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Michael Spain and Jim Ferris of Bradford represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Brooke Ford of SVN Trinity Advisors represented the tenant, California-based solar energy provider V3 Electric. The deal brings the two-building, 140,798-square-foot development to full occupancy.