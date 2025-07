ADDISON, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated a 12,078-square-foot industrial lease renewal in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. The tenant, electronics repair services provider Power Clinic Inc., will maintain its space at Marsh Business Park, a multi-building development.Brian Pafford of Bradford represented the locally based landlord, GKI Industrial Dallas LLC, in the lease negotiations. Matthew Middendorf of Middendorf Commercial represented Power Clinic.