Bradford Negotiates 16,000 SF Lease at Industrial Flex Building in Alvarado, Texas

ALVARADO, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated a 16,000-square-foot lease at an industrial flex building in Alvarado, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. The tenant, Legend Conversion, which provides custom automotive build-outs, will occupy the entire building at 4209 Longhorn Drive, which features 25-foot clear heights, four grade-level doors and two dock-high doors. Todd Lambeth and Cade Navarro of Bradford represented the landlord, AAN Development LLC, in the lease negotiations.