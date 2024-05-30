Thursday, May 30, 2024
Leasing ActivityTexas

Bradford Negotiates 16,936 SF Lease for Basketball Training Facility in Coppell, Texas

by Taylor Williams

COPPELL, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated a 16,936-square-foot lease in Coppell, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex, for Ellis Elite Basketball Academy, which is backed by former NBA player Monta Ellis. The space is located within the 57,302-square-foot Sandy Lake Business Center. Erik Blais of Bradford represented the landlord, H2G Enterprises, in the lease negotiations. Ellis operates the business as Basketball Training Systems LLC, which is based in Missouri.

