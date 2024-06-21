Friday, June 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Bradford Negotiates 25,445 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Lewisville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated a 25,445-square-foot industrial lease renewal in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The space is located within Building 4 of the 772,000-square-foot Creekside 121 development. Joe Santaularia of Bradford represented the tenant, Atlanta-based Alpha Insulation & Waterproofing Inc., in the lease negotiations. Bob Hagewood and Eric Crutchfield of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Mississippi-based EastGroup Properties.

You may also like

Condair Group to Develop $57.2M Production Facility Near...

Bixby Land Cos. Sells Two Industrial Buildings Totaling...

Woodfield Development Breaks Ground on $101M Northwest Village...

Versal Arranges Sale of 440-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 142,100 SF Industrial Building...

Nona’s Italian Grill to Open 3,500 SF Restaurant...

CBRE Arranges 285,362 SF Industrial Lease in Dayton,...

Colliers Brokers $27.8M Acquisition of Industrial Facility in...

PPR Capital Management Signs 12,800 SF Office Headquarters...