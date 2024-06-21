Bradford Negotiates 25,445 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated a 25,445-square-foot industrial lease renewal in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The space is located within Building 4 of the 772,000-square-foot Creekside 121 development. Joe Santaularia of Bradford represented the tenant, Atlanta-based Alpha Insulation & Waterproofing Inc., in the lease negotiations. Bob Hagewood and Eric Crutchfield of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Mississippi-based EastGroup Properties.