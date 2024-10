PLANO, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated a seven-year, 26,828-square-foot lease at Plano Office Commons, an industrial flex property located northeast of Dallas. The tenant, Aither Systems LLC, a provider of renewable energy solutions, is relocating from nearby Allen to an endcap space at 605 Shiloh Road. Brian Pafford and Richmond Collinsworth of Bradford represented the landlord, an entity doing business as GH Plano Tech Center Inc., in the lease negotiations.