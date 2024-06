IRVING, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated a 3,527-square-foot lease at Skyview Centre Building 1, an industrial flex property in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed in 1982 and spans 40,600 square feet. Leigh Richter of Bradford represented the tenant, High Value Signs, in the lease negotiations. Samantha Seelig Dewan and Troy Alexander Dewan of Harkinson Dewan Management LLC represented the landlord.