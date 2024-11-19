Bradford Negotiates 38,194 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in North Dallas

DALLAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated a 38,194-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion in North Dallas. The tenant, Austin-based law firm Walters, Balido & Crain, will now occupy the top two floors at Meadow Park Towers, a 262,776-square-foot property located along the North Central Expressway. Richmond Collinsworth and Jared Laake of Bradford internally represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Scott Hage and Taylor Messina of JLL represented the tenant.