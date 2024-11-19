Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Bradford Negotiates 38,194 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated a 38,194-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion in North Dallas. The tenant, Austin-based law firm Walters, Balido & Crain, will now occupy the top two floors at Meadow Park Towers, a 262,776-square-foot property located along the North Central Expressway. Richmond Collinsworth and Jared Laake of Bradford internally represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Scott Hage and Taylor Messina of JLL represented the tenant.

You may also like

Newmark Brokers Sale of 308-Unit Multifamily Property Near...

SPI Advisory Sells 276-Unit Northpoint Villas Apartments in...

Greystar Signs 32,000 SF Office Lease at Cypress...

Ethos Commercial Arranges $6.1M Acquisition Loan for Multi-Tenant...

Monos to Open 2,800 SF Store in Chicago’s...

Law Firm Signs 13,918 SF Office Lease in...

As Return to Office Stalls, Return to Medical...

AP Construction Completes 908,300 SF Industrial Project in...

Rosewood Property Refinances 482-Unit Ventura Ridge Apartments in...