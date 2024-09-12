Bradford Negotiates Sale of 13,465 SF Industrial Building in Northeast Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated the sale of a 13,465-square-foot industrial building in northeast Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building at 7200 Midway Drive was constructed on 3.8 acres in 1986 and features 16-foot clear heights. Chris Wong of Bradford represented the seller, an entity doing business as RBE Midway LLC, in the transaction. Doc Perrier of Outpost Partners represented the buyer, Regis Berkeley A&R Properties LLC.