Friday, April 10, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Bradford Negotiates Sale of 40,670 SF Industrial Building in Grand Prairie, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated the sale of a 40,670-square-foot industrial building in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. Situated on a 3.4-acre site at 1207 Farmers Road, the building was developed on a speculative basis in 2023 and features 16 dock doors, 24-foot clear heights and 100-foot truck court depths. Erik Blais of Bradford represented the the developer, Hamilton Commercial, in the all-cash transaction. The buyer was Dossun Truck Body Parts.

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