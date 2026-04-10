Bradford Negotiates Sale of 40,670 SF Industrial Building in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated the sale of a 40,670-square-foot industrial building in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. Situated on a 3.4-acre site at 1207 Farmers Road, the building was developed on a speculative basis in 2023 and features 16 dock doors, 24-foot clear heights and 100-foot truck court depths. Erik Blais of Bradford represented the the developer, Hamilton Commercial, in the all-cash transaction. The buyer was Dossun Truck Body Parts.