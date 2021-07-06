Bradford Negotiates Sale of 68,043 SF Shady Trail Business Center in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated the sale of Shady Trail Business Center, a 68,043-square-foot flex property in Dallas. Shane Benner and Josh Meraz of Bradford represented the seller, an entity doing business as WC Shady Trail Business Center LLC, in the transaction. Rich Young Jr. of Rich Young Cos. represented the buyer, a Los Angeles-based limited liability company, in the deal. Shady Trail Business Center was 92 percent leased at the time of sale.