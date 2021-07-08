Bradford Negotiates Sale of 73,600 SF Parkway Business Center in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated the sale of Parkway Business Center, a 73,600-square-foot flex property in Grand Prairie. Shane Benner and Josh Meraz of Bradford represented the seller, a California-based entity doing business as WC Parkway Business Center LLC, in the transaction. Rich Young Jr. of Rich Young Cos. represented the buyer, a Los Angeles-based limited liability company. Parkway Business Center was 97 percent leased at the time of sale.