Bradford Secures 10,202 SF Lease at Industrial Flex Property in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has secured a 10,202-square-foot lease at 2155 Chenault Drive, and industrial flex property in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. The tenant, software company SIMStation, is relocating its U.S. headquarters from Miami to the 74,402-square-foot Avion Business Center. Jason Finch and Justin Greenwood of Bradford represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Jessica Reinhardt of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.