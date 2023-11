CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has secured a 129,611-square-foot, full-building industrial lease renewal at Valwood Industrial Park in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. Joe Santaularia of Bradford represented the tenant, North Carolina-based Network Wireless Solutions, in the lease negotiations. Sara Ozanne and Mac Hall of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, an affiliate of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT).