Bradley Co. Arranges Sale of 258,375 SF Medical Manufacturing Facility in Indiana

Boston Scientific occupies the facility, which was recently expanded to 258,375 square feet.

SPENCER, IND. — Bradley Co./RESOURCE has arranged the sale of a 258,375-square-foot medical manufacturing facility in Spencer, about 17 miles northwest of Bloomington. The sales price was undisclosed. Boston Scientific has occupied the building, located at 780 Brookside Drive, since 1988 and uses the site for producing instruments for its endoscopy and urology divisions. An expansion of the property began in July 2019. Boston Scientific will utilize the new space for administrative functions to free up more production space. Joshua Abrams, Sam Smith and Mitch Doner of Bradley, along with Camille Renshaw and Tim Hain of B+E Net Lease, represented the undisclosed seller.