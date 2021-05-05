Bradley Co. Brokers Sale of 37,375 SF Retail Center Near Grand Rapids

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

KENTWOOD, MICH. — Bradley Co. has brokered the sale of Ridgemoor Center in Kentwood, just south of Grand Rapids. The sales price was undisclosed. The 37,375-square-foot retail center is located at 2889 28th St. Jeff Tucker and Drew Nelson of Bradley represented the seller, GLC/Grand River Retail. The buyer, L. Walt & Associates LLC, plans to make property improvements.