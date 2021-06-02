Brady Sullivan Acquires One Granite Place Office Campus in Concord, New Hampshire

One Granite Place in Concord, New Hampshire, spans 181 acres.

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire-based investment firm Brady Sullivan Properties has acquired One Granite Place, an office park that consists of two interconnected mid-rise buildings that are situated on a 181-acre wooded campus. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program at the 114,000-square-foot South Tower, which was vacant at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.