REBusinessOnline

Brady Sullivan Acquires One Granite Place Office Campus in Concord, New Hampshire

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Hampshire, Northeast, Office

One-Granite-Place-Concord-New-Hampshire

One Granite Place in Concord, New Hampshire, spans 181 acres.

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire-based investment firm Brady Sullivan Properties has acquired One Granite Place, an office park that consists of two interconnected mid-rise buildings that are situated on a 181-acre wooded campus. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program at the 114,000-square-foot South Tower, which was vacant at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews