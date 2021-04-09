Brady Sullivan Sells 185,227 SF Office Complex in Chelmsford, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

CHELMSFORD, MASS. — New Hampshire-based investment firm Brady Sullivan Properties has sold 199 and 201 Riverneck Road, a 185,227-square-foot office complex in Chelmsford, located north of Boston. The sales price was $15 million. The two buildings are situated on a combined 15 acres and formerly served as the headquarters of defense and aerospace contractor Mercury Systems. Boston-based investment firm The Davis Cos. purchased the property for an undisclosed price.