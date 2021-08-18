Braemar Partners Unveils Plans for 80-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Basking Ridge, New Jersey

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. — Braemar Partners has unveiled plans for Arbor Terrace Basking Ridge, an assisted living and memory care community that will be located approximately 35 miles west of Manhattan. When completed, the property will feature 27 assisted living apartments, 24 units for seniors in early stages of dementia and 29 units for full memory care. The groundbreaking is scheduled for later this year, with completion targeted for early 2023. The Arbor Co., which operates other senior living communities in New Jersey, will operate the community when it opens.