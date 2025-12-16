Tuesday, December 16, 2025
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwest

Brailsford & Dunlavey Merges with Chicago-Based Project Management Advisors

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO AND WASHINGTON, D.C. — Brailsford & Dunlavey (B&D), a Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio company, and Project Management Advisors (PMA) have merged, bringing together two national companies in program management and real estate advisory services. Together, the firms offer a comprehensive suite of services spanning strategic planning and advisory, project leadership and delivery, owner’s representation and operations for consulting for social and institutional infrastructure clients and large asset owners.

By merging their teams and capabilities, the firms expand their geographic reach and sector depth across higher education, healthcare, life sciences, technology, K-12 schools, civic and municipal projects, sports venues, hospitality, residential and energy infrastructure. The combined organization includes more than 450 professionals serving clients nationwide from offices in major markets, including Northern and Southern California, Austin, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Washington, D.C., and New York.

