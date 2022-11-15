REBusinessOnline

Braintree, Cadence McShane Underway on 163-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Spring, Texas

SPRING, TEXAS — A joint venture between Braintree Properties and Cadence McShane is underway on construction of Aviva Terranova Independent Senior Living Community in Spring, a northern suburb of Houston. Plans call for a 140,000-square-foot campus comprising four-story, wood-framed structures housing 163 independent living units. Additional features will include a fitness center, pool, theater, library, cybercafé and a parking garage with 215 parking spaces. The project is scheduled for completion in late 2023. Integral Senior Living will operate the property.

