Thursday, March 20, 2025
The mental health practice now occupies 4,353 square feet.
Leasing ActivityMichiganMidwestOffice

BrainWise Psychotherapy Expands at One Crosstown Plaza in Kalamazoo, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

KALAMAZOO, MICH. — BrainWise Psychotherapy has expanded its practice at One Crosstown Plaza in Kalamazoo. The practice opened its newly expanded space on March 1. After initially opening in a 1,250-square-foot space in 2024, BrainWise now occupies 4,353 square feet on the fourth floor of 555 Crosstown Parkway. The expansion enables the practice to onboard more therapists. BrainWise offers both in-person and online sessions for mental health support. Kara Schroer of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan represented the landlord in the lease with BrainWise.

