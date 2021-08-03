Branch Breaks Ground on Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Milton, Florida

The new Publix coming to Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates will be the first Publix grocery store in Milton, Fla.

MILTON, FLA. — Branch Properties has broken ground on Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix-anchored shopping center in Milton. The grocer will occupy 46,811 square feet and be the first Publix store in the city.

Overall, Merganser Commons will span 66,921 square feet and feature retail, dining and service-oriented tenants. Branch Properties’ partner on the project is Merganser Enterprises LLC, a retail developer based in Smyrna, Ga.

Branch Properties plans to deliver the center in spring 2022. Merganser Commons is the sixth shopping center in Branch Properties’ development pipeline, including three in metro Atlanta, one in Huntsville and another in Upstate South Carolina.