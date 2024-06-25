Branch, Columbia Acquire Development Site in Fayetteville, North Carolina for Publix-Anchored Shopping Center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Branch Properties and Columbia Properties have purchased a 16.7-acre development site in Fayetteville, a city in south-central North Carolina. The Atlanta-based developers plan to break ground on Rockfish Village, a grocery-anchored shopping center that will span 76,237 square feet, including a 48,387-square-foot Publix store. Situated at the signalized intersection of Rockfish and King roads, the property will also feature 27,850 square feet of inline retail space and 2.4 acres of outparcels.

Branch and Columbia plan to break ground on the development early next year and deliver the center by the end of 2025. In addition to Kingfish Village, Branch is underway on five other Publix-anchored shopping centers across the Southeast, including One Nexton in the Charleston suburb of Summerville, S.C.