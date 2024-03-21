Thursday, March 21, 2024
Branch, Crosland Southeast Add Retailers to One Nexton Development in Metro Charleston

by John Nelson

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Branch Properties and Crosland Southeast have added new retailers to join the tenant roster at One Nexton, a mixed-use development underway in the Charleston suburb of Summerville. The property is a component of Nexton, a master-planned community owned by a subsidiary of North America Sekisui House LLC (NASH) and managed by Brookfield Properties.

Situated on 23.7 acres at the northeast corner of Brighton Park Boulevard and Nexton Parkway, the first phase of One Nexton features a Publix grocery store, 32,000 square feet of retail space, two corner outparcels, green space and 351 Class A apartments. Phase I’s retail space is fully preleased to tenants including Catrina’s Cantina, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Swamp Fox Agency, The Packie Wine and Spirits, Roper St. Francis, Dulce Churros, Ice Cream and Cocktails, Heartland Dental, Woodhaven Pizza, Ruby’s Bagels, Noire Nails, Basecamp Fitness, Naan Appetit and Fifth Third Bank. 

The design team includes master architect Shook Kelley, multifamily architect SGA Narmour Wright Design and retail architect Hiscutt & Associates Inc. Jeff Yurfest of TSCG is handling One Nexton’s outparcel and retail leasing activity, and Greystar is managing the project’s multifamily component.

At full build-out, One Nexton will feature 150,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, as well as apartments, offices and a hotel.

