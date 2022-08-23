REBusinessOnline

Branch Properties Adds New Tenants at Publix-Anchored Shopping Center Underway in Metro Charleston

Posted on by in Development, Leasing Activity, Restaurant, Retail, South Carolina, Southeast

New tenants joining Publix at Moncks Corner Marketplace include Dog & Duck, Woof Gang Bakery, Viva Tacos & Tequila, Kyoto Sushi & Hibach, Super Pan, EJ’s Wine & Spirits, Magic Nail, Swamp Fox Agency, Pacific Dental Services and Brazilian Wax & Spa by Claudia.

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — Branch Properties has added new retailers and restaurants to the tenant lineup at Moncks Corner Marketplace, a Publix-anchored shopping center in the Charleston suburb of Moncks Corner. Branch Properties co-lists the 75,267-square-foot center with Hannah Kamba and Tim Rowley of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic. Set to open at the corner of U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road later this summer, the shopping center’s 48,387-square-foot Publix store will feature a covered outdoor café on the second floor. Other tenants joining Moncks Corner Marketplace include locally owned pub Dog & Duck; pet retailer and groomer Woof Gang Bakery; family-owned taco kitchen Viva Tacos & Tequila; Japanese restaurant Kyoto Sushi & Hibachi; Chinese takeout restaurant Super Pan; locally owned beverage store EJ’s Wine & Spirits; nail salon Magic Nail; forestry insurance firm Swamp Fox Agency; Pacific Dental Services; and hair removal studio Brazilian Wax & Spa by Claudia. In addition to Moncks Corner Marketplace, Branch Properties is currently developing six other Publix-anchored centers around the Southeast.

