Branch Properties, Carter to Develop 87,000 SF Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Atlanta’s Summerhill District

The center will be anchored by a 50,000-square-foot Publix grocery store and will feature a two-level parking deck.

ATLANTA — A joint venture between Branch Properties and Carter USA will develop an 87,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in the south Atlanta neighborhood of Summerhill. The center will be anchored by a 50,000-square-foot Publix grocery store and will feature a two-level parking deck.

Leasing at the development, which is scheduled for completion in fall 2022, is currently underway with roughly 37,000 square feet of space available for a variety of retail or service tenants.

Carter is currently redeveloping the surrounding 19-block area into a hub for retail, dining, housing and office space alongside Georgia State University’s (GSU) athletic facilities, namely Center Parc Credit Union Stadium (formerly Turner Field).

Adjacent to the future Publix shopping center is the recently redeveloped Georgia Avenue, which features restaurants and bars, such as Wood’s Chapel BBQ, Maepole, Hero Doughnuts, Halfway Crooks Beer, Little Tart Bakeshop, Junior’s Pizza and Big Softie.

Summerhill is an 80-acre project south of downtown Atlanta. Following the Atlanta Braves’ move away from Turner Field to Truist Park in Cobb County, Carter, in partnership with GSU, purchased 80 acres of land in the community, with the vision of creating a walkable district within close proximity to transportation options and downtown Atlanta. In addition to the revitalized retail corridor, the entirety of the project includes a mix of multifamily and student housing options, townhomes from Hedgewood Homes and creative office space.