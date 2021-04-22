Branch Properties Sells Newly Built Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta for $96.5M

SMYRNA, GA. — Atlanta-based real estate investment firm Branch Properties has executed the $96.5 million sale of Elevate West Village, a 313-unit, Class A apartment community located at 4520 Pine St. in Smyrna. The buyer of the property is GID. Calum Weaver of Cushman & Wakefield was the broker.

Elevate is the multifamily component of a larger community known as West Village, which includes a collection of retailers and restaurants. Branch is currently developing the fourth and final phase of the West Village project, a medical office build-to-suit for Northside Hospital.

Elevate’s community amenities include a pool with a poolside yoga area, a courtyard featuring an outdoor bar with built-in grills, fitness center and a game room, as well as a number of micro offices and a conference room. Apartments range in size from 660-square-foot studios to nearly 1,500-square-foot apartments, with a parking garage comprising 470 spaces.

Construction on Elevate began in April 2019, with the first residents moving in last July. Summit Contracting Group served as the general contractor. Other project partners included Crosby Design Group as the interior designer, Preston Partnership as the architect and Planners & Engineers Collaborative as the civil engineer.