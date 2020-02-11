REBusinessOnline

Branch Properties Sells Sprouts-Anchored Shopping Center in Greensboro, North Carolina for $38.4M

Sprouts Farmers Market occupies 30,524 square feet within Westridge Square in Greensboro, N.C.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Branch Properties LLC has sold Westridge Square, a 182,000-square-foot, Sprouts Farmers Market-anchored retail center in Greensboro, for $38.4 million. Branch Properties has been renovating the property for four years. The renovation included moving Sprouts into a 30,524-square-foot space that Harris Teeter formerly occupied. The seller also reconfigured Kohl’s to a smaller footprint to make room for Planet Fitness. Westridge Square is situated at the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Westridge Road, five miles northwest of downtown Greensboro. Berkley Capital Advisors represented the seller in the transaction. Select-Westridge LLC, an affiliate of Birmingham, Ala.-based McDonald Group Inc., acquired the property.

