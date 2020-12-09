Branch Properties Sells Walmart-Anchored Shopping Center in Hampton Roads Region

Walmart and Marshalls anchor Mercury Plaza, which is situated at the intersection of West Mercury Boulevard and Power Plant Parkway in Hampton, Va., 21 miles north of downtown Norfolk.

HAMPTON, VA. — Branch Properties has sold Mercury Plaza, a 98,066-square-foot shopping center in Hampton. Walmart and Marshalls anchor the center, which is situated at the intersection of West Mercury Boulevard and Power Plant Parkway, 21 miles north of downtown Norfolk in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region. Branch acquired the property in 2018 for $25 million and invested $2.6 million to build a new building on the site. The Atlanta-based seller also sold four outparcels in 2019 for $9.7 million. Fain Hicks, Margaret Jones, John Owendoff and Lane Breedlove of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.