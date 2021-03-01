Branch Properties Signs New Retailers to Join Perimeter Marketplace in Dunwoody, Georgia

Perimeter Marketplace, located on Ashford-Dunwoody Road, is expected to open this October.

DUNWOODY, GA. — Branch Properties has signed several new restaurants and healthcare tenants at Perimeter Marketplace in Dunwoody. The upcoming Publix-anchored development, located on Ashford-Dunwoody Road, is expected to open this October.

The new tenants at Perimeter Marketplace will include burger chain BurgerFi, salad restaurant chain Chop’t, Panda Express, Aspen Dental, One Medical and First Watch, a daytime café. Perimeter Marketplace will also include a QuikTrip gas station.

Upon completion, Perimeter Marketplace will feature 68,077 square feet of retail and restaurant space. In the summer of 2020, Publix signed on to occupy a 25,147-square-foot space. Following these recent lease deals, the center is currently 77 percent preleased.

Atlanta-based Branch Properties LLC is a private real estate investment firm.