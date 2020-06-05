REBusinessOnline

Branch Properties to Develop $29M Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

A 25,147-square-foot Publix will anchor Perimeter Marketplace. The developer expects to deliver the project in fall 2021.

DUNWOODY, GA. — Branch Properties will develop Perimeter Marketplace, a planned 39,150-square-foot shopping center in Dunwoody. A 25,147-square-foot Publix will anchor the property. The developer expects to deliver the project in fall 2021. The 10-acre plot is located just north of Perimeter Mall, 17 miles north of downtown Atlanta. Young Contracting is the general contractor for the project, Phillips Partnership is the architect and Contineo Group is the civil engineer.

