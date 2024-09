HINESVILLE, GA. — Branch Properties has acquired 9.7 acres for Flemington Village, a 57,851-square-foot shopping center to be developed in Hinesville, approximately 40 miles southwest of Savannah. A 46,791-square-foot Publix will anchor the center, which is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2025. The property will also feature 11,060 square feet of inline retail space and an outparcel.