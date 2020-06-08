Branch Properties to Develop 83,000 SF Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

TUCKER, GA. — Branch Properties will develop Hugh Howell, an 83,000-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center in Tucker. Publix will occupy 48,000 square feet, and Branch Properties will develop an additional 35,000 square feet of space across three buildings and two outparcels. The $19 million project will span 14 acres at the northeast corner of Hugh Howell Road and Mountain Industrial Boulevard, 15 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Publix will relocate from an existing site less than one mile away. Phillips Partnership is the architect of the project, and Contineo Group is the civil engineer. Branch Properties has not yet determined a general contractor. Construction is expected to be complete in fall 2021.