REBusinessOnline

Branch Properties to Develop 83,000 SF Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

TUCKER, GA. — Branch Properties will develop Hugh Howell, an 83,000-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center in Tucker. Publix will occupy 48,000 square feet, and Branch Properties will develop an additional 35,000 square feet of space across three buildings and two outparcels. The $19 million project will span 14 acres at the northeast corner of Hugh Howell Road and Mountain Industrial Boulevard, 15 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Publix will relocate from an existing site less than one mile away. Phillips Partnership is the architect of the project, and Contineo Group is the civil engineer. Branch Properties has not yet determined a general contractor. Construction is expected to be complete in fall 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Conferences
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  