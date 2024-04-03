Branch Properties to Develop Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Braselton, Georgia

BRASELTON, GA. — Branch Properties, an Atlanta-based shopping center development firm, has acquired land in Braselton for the development of a Publix-anchored shopping center. Dubbed Braselton Village, the 70,987-square-foot retail center will be located at the intersection of Old Winder Highway and the newly constructed Braselton Village Parkway, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Branch Properties expects to deliver the property, which will feature 22,600 square feet of inline retail space in addition to the Publix grocery store, in second-quarter 2025.

In addition to Braselton Village, Branch Properties is also developing or recently delivered four other Publix-anchored centers in the Southeast: Triple Crown Shopping Center in Richwood, Ky.; One Nexton in Summerville, S.C.; Limestone Marketplace in Gainesville, Ga.; and the recently completed Summerhill Station in Atlanta.