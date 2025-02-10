Branch Receives City Council Approval for Lakeshore Mall Redevelopment in Gainesville, Georgia

GAINESVILLE, GA. — Atlanta-based Branch Properties has received civic approval for the redevelopment of Lakeshore Mall, a former shopping mall in Gainesville that opened in 1970. Gainesville City Council unanimously approved the developer’s vision for a 49-acre mixed-use redevelopment that was announced this past fall. Branch plans to break ground on the redevelopment in late 2026 and wrap up construction in 2028.

Located between Lake Lanier and I-985, the new Lakeshore Mall project will usher in 652 multifamily residences, 38,200 square feet of community green space and more than 300,000 square feet of retail space, including existing anchors Belk and Dick’s Sporting Goods, both of which will remain open during the redevelopment. Dick’s will relocate to a new store within the redevelopment.

Len Erickson of Franklin Street is leading the project’s retail leasing component with Branch. Future plans for the project could include a hotel and townhomes.