REBusinessOnline

Branch Signs Two New Retailers to Join Peachtree Battle Shopping Center in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast

Peachtree Battle

Located off Peachtree Road, Peachtree Battle Shopping Center features over 50 tenants, including a 32,836-square-foot Publix, Walgreens, Ace Hardware and Baskin-Robbins.

ATLANTA — Locally based Branch Properties has signed leases for two new tenants to join Peachtree Battle Shopping Center, a 168,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored center in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta.

Located off Peachtree Road, Peachtree Battle Shopping Center features over 50 tenants, including a 32,836-square-foot Publix, Walgreens, Ace Hardware and Baskin-Robbins. The new tenants include Roshambo and Cava. Roshambo, a new concept from local restaurant group Unsukay, will open at the center in a 4,000-square-foot space. The restaurant is set to open this summer. Cava, a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain, will occupy a 2,300-square-foot space at the center. The Mediterranean restaurant is expected to open this month.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  