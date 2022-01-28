Branch Signs Two New Retailers to Join Peachtree Battle Shopping Center in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

Located off Peachtree Road, Peachtree Battle Shopping Center features over 50 tenants, including a 32,836-square-foot Publix, Walgreens, Ace Hardware and Baskin-Robbins.

ATLANTA — Locally based Branch Properties has signed leases for two new tenants to join Peachtree Battle Shopping Center, a 168,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored center in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta.

The new tenants include Roshambo and Cava. Roshambo, a new concept from local restaurant group Unsukay, will open at the center in a 4,000-square-foot space. The restaurant is set to open this summer. Cava, a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain, will occupy a 2,300-square-foot space at the center. The Mediterranean restaurant is expected to open this month.