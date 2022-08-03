REBusinessOnline

Brand Atlantic, Wheelock Receive $87M Construction Loan for Office Development in Downtown West Palm Beach

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Office, Southeast

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners and Wheelock Street Capital have received an $87 million construction loan from ACORE Capital for the development of Banyan & Olive, two Class A office buildings in downtown West Palm Beach. Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub of Newmark arranged the loan, terms of which were not provided.

The financing provides funding for the gut renovation of 111 Olive, which includes 27,000 rentable square feet of office space and 11,000 rentable square feet of retail space to be delivered by year-end. The financing also provides funding for the vertical construction of 300 Banyan, a 12-story tower with 115,000 rentable square feet of office space, 6,000 rentable square feet of food and beverage space and roughly 300 parking spaces. Completion of 300 Banyan is slated for early 2024.

Banyan & Olive will feature amenities such as 15,000 square feet of private office terraces, a golf simulator lounge and a seventh-floor amenity area with a fitness center and open-air lounge. Set in the heart of the Clematis Waterfront District, the buildings are situated near a variety of restaurants, bars, shops, Flagler Park and the boardwalk.

— Kristin Hiller

