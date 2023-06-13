Tuesday, June 13, 2023
111 Olive is the first phase of the Banyan & Olive development underway in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla. The property is situated within the city's Clematis Waterfront District.
Brand Atlantic, Wheelock Street Capital Complete Redevelopment of Office Building in Downtown West Palm Beach

by John Nelson

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners and Wheelock Street Capital have completed the redevelopment of 111 Olive, a boutique office building in downtown West Palm Beach. The building is the first phase of Banyan & Olive, a Class A mixed-use development within the city’s Clematis Waterfront District. 111 Olive features newly renovated offices with 14-foot ceilings and pine timber wood ceilings. The building offers two 9,000-square feet suites and two 5,000-square feet suites, with one of the smaller suites fully built out for immediate move-in.

Tenant amenities include a golf simulator lounge and clubroom seating; art installations throughout the main lobby, elevator lobby lounges and office corridors; shower cabana changing rooms with private lockers and towel service; dedicated parking at 300 Banyan garage with direct connection from the main lobby; concierge attendant at main lobby desk for security, guest registry, mail, package storage and tenant requests; and club-level amenities at 300 Banyan, featuring an indoor/outdoor fitness center, open-air lounge and reservable outdoor event space.

