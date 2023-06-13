Brand Atlantic, Wheelock Street Capital Complete Redevelopment of Office Building in Downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners and Wheelock Street Capital have completed the redevelopment of 111 Olive, a boutique office building in downtown West Palm Beach. The building is the first phase of Banyan & Olive, a Class A mixed-use development within the city’s Clematis Waterfront District. 111 Olive features newly renovated offices with 14-foot ceilings and pine timber wood ceilings. The building offers two 9,000-square feet suites and two 5,000-square feet suites, with one of the smaller suites fully built out for immediate move-in.

Tenant amenities include a golf simulator lounge and clubroom seating; art installations throughout the main lobby, elevator lobby lounges and office corridors; shower cabana changing rooms with private lockers and towel service; dedicated parking at 300 Banyan garage with direct connection from the main lobby; concierge attendant at main lobby desk for security, guest registry, mail, package storage and tenant requests; and club-level amenities at 300 Banyan, featuring an indoor/outdoor fitness center, open-air lounge and reservable outdoor event space.