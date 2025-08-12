Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Brandeis-Residence-Hall
Brandeis University is a private research university with a focus on undergraduate liberal arts education and a global reach. The new residence hall will support the institution's growing enrollment.
DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheastStudent Housing

Brandeis University Underway on 631-Bed Residence Hall Project in Waltham, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WALTHAM, MASS. — Brandeis University is underway on construction of a five-story, 631-bed residence hall project on the university’s campus in Waltham, located west of Boston. The development team for the project includes William Rawn Associates and Dimeo Construction. MassDevelopment issued a $134.6 million tax-exempt bond for the development, alongside other miscellaneous projects on the university’s campus. The bond was sold through a public offering underwritten by Barclays Capital Inc. Completion is slated for spring 2027.

You may also like

Franklin Street Arranges Sale of Windsor Hotel Apartments...

Sabey Data Centers Breaks Ground on 54-Megawatt Project...

Greystone Provides $166.2M Agency Permanent Loan for Mixed-Use...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 749-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

DC Blox Secures $1.15B Construction Financing for Data...

Foxfield Buys 402-Unit Metropolis at Innsbrook Apartments in...

CPC, Pennrose Receive $6.8M in Agency Financing for...

Law Firm Signs 57,988 SF Office Lease in...

IPA Capital Markets Secures $76M in Construction Financing...