Brandeis University Underway on 631-Bed Residence Hall Project in Waltham, Massachusetts

WALTHAM, MASS. — Brandeis University is underway on construction of a five-story, 631-bed residence hall project on the university’s campus in Waltham, located west of Boston. The development team for the project includes William Rawn Associates and Dimeo Construction. MassDevelopment issued a $134.6 million tax-exempt bond for the development, alongside other miscellaneous projects on the university’s campus. The bond was sold through a public offering underwritten by Barclays Capital Inc. Completion is slated for spring 2027.