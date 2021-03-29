Brandywine, PABC to Develop 50,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between locally based REIT Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) and the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center (PABC) will develop a 50,000-square-foot life sciences project in Philadelphia. The property will be located adjacent to Brandywine’s Schuylkill Yards mixed-use development in the University City area. Construction is scheduled to begin immediately and to be complete in the fourth quarter.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.