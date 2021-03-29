Brandywine, PABC to Develop 50,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between locally based REIT Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) and the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center (PABC) will develop a 50,000-square-foot life sciences project in Philadelphia. The property will be located adjacent to Brandywine’s Schuylkill Yards mixed-use development in the University City area. Construction is scheduled to begin immediately and to be complete in the fourth quarter.