RADNOR, PA. — Locally based REIT Brandywine Realty Trust has sold a 17,884-square-foot shopping center in Radnor, a northwest suburb of Philadelphia, for $14.2 million. Built in 2014, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Estia, Pietro’s, Honeygrow and Buena Onda. Jim Galbally, Chris Munley, Colin Behr, James Graf and Patrick Higgins of JLL represented Brandywine in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed, New York-based private investor.