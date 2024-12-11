Brandywine Realty Trust Sells Two Southwest Austin Office Buildings for $107.6M

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN), a Philadelphia-based REIT, has sold One & Two Barton Skyway, a pair of office buildings totaling 386,000 square feet in southwest Austin, for $107.6 million. The buildings are located at 1501 and 1601 S. MoPac Expressway within Barton Skyway, an office park that consists of four buildings on a 35-acre site. The City of Austin purchased the properties with plans to utilize them as a consolidated public safety headquarters. Brandywine retains ownership of Four Barton Skyway, which is currently 94 percent leased.