Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Barton-Skyway-Austin
Barton Skyway in Austin comprises four office buildings on a 35-acre site.
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

Brandywine Realty Trust Sells Two Southwest Austin Office Buildings for $107.6M

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN), a Philadelphia-based REIT, has sold One & Two Barton Skyway, a pair of office buildings totaling 386,000 square feet in southwest Austin, for $107.6 million. The buildings are located at 1501 and 1601 S. MoPac Expressway within Barton Skyway, an office park that consists of four buildings on a 35-acre site. The City of Austin purchased the properties with plans to utilize them as a consolidated public safety headquarters. Brandywine retains ownership of Four Barton Skyway, which is currently 94 percent leased.

