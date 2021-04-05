Brandywine Realty Trust, Terrapin Development to Build $300M Mixed-Use Neighborhood on UM Campus in College Park

Posted on by in Development, Maryland, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Retail, Southeast

COLLEGE PARK, MD. — Terrapin Development Co. (TDC), in partnership with the University of Maryland (UM) College Park, has entered into an exclusive development agreement with Brandywine Realty Trust for an upcoming mixed-use project on the UM campus. The Philadelphia-based REIT will develop a mixed-use neighborhood spanning five acres in College Park, within UM’s Discovery District. The development project is set to cost over $300 million.

The Discovery District’s development will feature 550,000 square feet of Class A workspaces encompassing research, office, collaboration and retail space, as well as 200 to 250 multifamily residential units. The property will be located close to mass transit and major roadways and will serve as a natural extension of UM’s research enterprise.

The Discovery District will provide pedestrian movement along the Baltimore Avenue corridor and campus. The project is adjacent to the new Purple Line, offering connections to Metro light rail system. The development has set forth sustainability goals, including LEED classification, to responsibly develop the land. The development plan will be executed over four phases.

Baltimore-based Ayers Saint Gross and Michael Vergason Landscape Architects are the development’s architects.