Brandywine Receives $87.3M in C-PACE Financing for Philadelphia Life Sciences Facility

PHILADELPHIA — Brandywine Realty Trust has received $87.3 million in C-PACE financing for 3151 Market Street, a 494,530-square-foot life sciences facility located within the developer’s Schuylkill Yards mixed-use destination in Philadelphia. The newly completed facility also includes traditional office space in addition to lab facilities and various tenant amenities. Nuveen Green Capital provided the financing, and the deal team says that the amount represents the largest C-PACE loan closing in Pennsylvania’s history. The Philadelphia Energy Authority will administer the financing.