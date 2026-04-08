Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Life SciencesLoansNortheastPennsylvania

Brandywine Receives $87.3M in C-PACE Financing for Philadelphia Life Sciences Facility

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Brandywine Realty Trust has received $87.3 million in C-PACE financing for 3151 Market Street, a 494,530-square-foot life sciences facility located within the developer’s Schuylkill Yards mixed-use destination in Philadelphia. The newly completed facility also includes traditional office space in addition to lab facilities and various tenant amenities. Nuveen Green Capital provided the financing, and the deal team says that the amount represents the largest C-PACE loan closing in Pennsylvania’s history. The Philadelphia Energy Authority will administer the financing.

You may also like

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $104.5M Construction Loan for...

ACRES Capital Provides $96M Construction Loan for White...

Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. Arranges $26M Refinancing for Residence Inn...

Gantry Secures $10M Refinancing for Sunchase Apartments in...

Berkadia Arranges Fannie Mae Loan for 96-Unit Meadowood...

TerraCRG Negotiates $6.1M Sale of Brooklyn Mixed-Use Building

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.6M Sale of Brooklyn...

JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for 322-Unit Apartment Community...

Partnership Receives $172M in Financing for Mixed-Income Housing...