Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNortheastPennsylvaniaRestaurantRetail

Brandywine to Open 13,000 SF Food Hall at Schuylkill Yards in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Local REIT Brandywine Realty Trust will open a 13,000-square-foot food hall at its Schuylkill Yards mixed-use development in the University City area of Philadelphia. Gather Food Hall & Bar will feature six eateries and a bar and will be housed on the ground floor of the historic Bulletin Building at 3025 Market St., which was converted to a life sciences facility in 2021. Hospitality HQ, a platform operated by New York chef and restaurateur Akhtar Nawab, will operate the venue, which is scheduled to open in the fall.

You may also like

Axiom Realty Acquires 157,632 SF Shopping Center in...

Holland, HDA Complete Exterior Renovation of 70,000 SF...

EEE: Emotion is the Key to Achieving ROI...

Scully Co., True North Buy 230-Unit Apartment Complex...

Ziff Real Estate Acquires Promenade at Northwoods Retail...

Greenstone Partners Brokers $2M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail...

Starbucks Opens at MILA Apartments in Ellisville, Missouri

Matan Signs 111,368 SF Industrial Lease at Riverside...

Northmarq Provides $12.9M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...