Brandywine to Open 13,000 SF Food Hall at Schuylkill Yards in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Local REIT Brandywine Realty Trust will open a 13,000-square-foot food hall at its Schuylkill Yards mixed-use development in the University City area of Philadelphia. Gather Food Hall & Bar will feature six eateries and a bar and will be housed on the ground floor of the historic Bulletin Building at 3025 Market St., which was converted to a life sciences facility in 2021. Hospitality HQ, a platform operated by New York chef and restaurateur Akhtar Nawab, will operate the venue, which is scheduled to open in the fall.