Thursday, September 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Ascension-Seton-Williamson-Round-Rock
The number of beds in the new healthcare building in Round Rock that is known as Ascension Seton Williamson was not disclosed.
DevelopmentHealthcareTexas

Brasfield & Gorrie Tops Out 152,000 SF Healthcare Project in Metro Austin

by Taylor Williams

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — General contractor Brasfield & Gorrie has topped out a 152,000-square-foot healthcare project in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. The building is known as Ascension Seton Williamson and is part of a larger campus of healthcare provider and seniors housing operator Ascension. A tentative completion date was not disclosed. In addition to construction of Ascension Seton Williamson, some 100,000 square feet of renovations and expansions are underway across the surgery and emergency departments and medical office building on the campus.

You may also like

Cortland Acquires 444-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest Houston

Newmark Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Nichols Park Apartments...

Gateway Jax Signs Publix to Anchor $2B Pearl...

Gwinnett County to Acquire Former Sears at Gwinnett...

SRS Arranges $5.6M Sale of Restaurant Building Leased...

McCarthy Delivers $185M Expansion of Mercy Hospital Fort...

HydroGraph USA Signs 20,555 SF Industrial Lease in...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 686,400 SF Industrial...

Concord Summit Capital Arranges $16.5M in C-PACE Construction...