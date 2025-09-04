Brasfield & Gorrie Tops Out 152,000 SF Healthcare Project in Metro Austin

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — General contractor Brasfield & Gorrie has topped out a 152,000-square-foot healthcare project in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. The building is known as Ascension Seton Williamson and is part of a larger campus of healthcare provider and seniors housing operator Ascension. A tentative completion date was not disclosed. In addition to construction of Ascension Seton Williamson, some 100,000 square feet of renovations and expansions are underway across the surgery and emergency departments and medical office building on the campus.