MCKINNEY, TEXAS — General contractor Brasfield & Gorrie has topped out a 438,000-square-foot industrial building in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney that is a build-to-suit for defense contractor Raytheon. The seven-story facility will include 259,200 square feet of manufacturing space and 43,200 square feet of office space, as well as lab space. Corgan is the project architect, and KDC is the developer. Construction is scheduled for a first-quarter 2024 completion.