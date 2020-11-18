Brass Cap Development Breaks Ground on 70,000 SF Industrial Project Near Las Vegas

The 70,000-square-foot Executive Airport Center in Henderson, Nev., is slated for completion in June 2021.

HENDERSON, NEV. — Brass Cap Development has broken ground on Executive Airport Crossing, an industrial project located on Raiders Way and Dale Street in West Henderson.

Totaling 70,000 square feet, Executive Airport Crossing will consist of two freestanding buildings that can be divisible from 14,446 square feet to 40,000 square feet. Both buildings include dock- and grade-level loading areas.

Executive Airport Crossing received more than $5 million in investment funding in eight minutes on CrowdStreet, a real estate investing platform that gives investors direct access to individual commercial real estate investment opportunities. This is the first Brass Cap Development project funded through CrowdStreet.

Las Vegas-based LM Construction Co. is serving as design-build general contractor for Executive Airport Crossing, which is slated for completion in June 2021.

Paul Sweetland and Jerry Doty of Colliers International | Las Vegas will handle sales for the project.